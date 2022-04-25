Morgan Stanley lowers Europe GDP forecasts on less energy flow from Russia
Apr. 25, 2022 12:49 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley analyst Jens Eisenschmidt on Monday has cut his economic growth forecasts for the euro area, citing weakness ahead amid less energy flows from Russia, with a high risk of an embargo on Russian oil.
- While growth in the euro zone has remained resilient, "we expect headwinds will grow in the coming quarters, also in the light of strict covid containment policies in China," Eisenschmidt wrote in a note to clients.
- As a result, the analyst has revised down his 2022 GDP forecast to 2.7% and lowered his 2023 assumption to 1.3%, the note said.
- The downward revision comes as inflation in Europe - like in most developed markets - is surging to historically high levels with no slowing in sight. In turn, the European Central Bank is expected to start normalizing monetary policy with a 25-basis point rate hike as soon as September.
- In mid-April, the ECB left interest rates unchanged.