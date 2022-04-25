Roper Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:50 PM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Roper (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.68 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (-3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.