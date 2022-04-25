MSCI Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:50 PM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.79 (+13.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $563.18M (+17.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.