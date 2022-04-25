Entegris Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 12:51 PM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+41.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $640.85M (+24.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.