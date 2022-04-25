Range Resources Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETRange Resources Corporation (RRC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+286.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $930.16M (+48.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.