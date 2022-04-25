Twitter climbs 7% to session high as $44 billion Musk takeover inches closer
Apr. 25, 2022 12:54 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares surged as much as 7% to an intraday high, Monday, on reports that the company is on the brink of agreeing to Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion acquisition offer.
- The Wall Street Journal reported the deal could be announced shortly after Monday's stock market close. The $44 billion valuation is slightly higher than what had previously been reported as what Musk promised was his first, and "best and final" offer of $54.20 a share. The new amount could reflect an updated share count to account for a slightly higher valuation.
- Failing any last minute snags, an announcement could come after the market closes today, and before Twitter (TWTR) reports its fiscal first-quarter results prior to Thursday's stock market open. Speculation has run rampant over just what Musk might have in store for Twitter (TWTR) in terms of changes to the social-media company's platform and business operations.