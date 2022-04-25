Ford (NYSE:F -0.6%) CEO Jim Farley said on Monday the company is not joking around by saying the electric F-150 lightning could be as big a product for the automaker as the Model T back in 1908.

The Detroit auto stalwart plans to scale production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup even faster than competitors, with plans to boost manufacturing of the Lightning at a plant in Dearborn, Michigan to 150,000 units in the next year or so, up from an initial target of 40,000 vehicles.

Crucially, Ford (F) has secured the lithium-ion batteries needed to meet its expected level of production of 150K units next year. Ford (F) also plans to prioritize supplies of semiconductor chips toward the F-150 Lightning.

The first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning are earmarked for select commercial or fleet customers, perhaps within weeks. More than 200,00 reservations are in for the highly-anticipated electric pickup truck. Due to high demand, the current F-150 Lightning model year is no longer available for retail orders.

"In this market, being a first-mover is a very, very important move," Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley told CNBC. "We didn’t know we’d be first, but we worked fast in case we were, and it’s worked out that way. I think it could be one of the most important advantages we have," he added.

Ford (F) could also have an edge over peers like Rivian Automotive (RIVN) with scale because the Lightning shares parts such as seats, doors and other part of its interior with other gas-powered models made by the automaker in Michigan. That could help secure better pricing from suppliers and help with development costs.

Sector watch: Read about GM's plans to sell an all-electric Chevrolet Corvette.