Ternium Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETTernium S.A. (TX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.46 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.31B (+32.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.