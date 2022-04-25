Q1 Earnings Preview: Will Pepsico continue the trend of topping consensus?

Apr. 25, 2022 1:05 PM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)KOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.54B (+4.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PEP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • The company's ability to pass price increases to the consumers is expected to improve returns to shareholders through the rest of this year and beyond. It has a solid history of returning cash to shareholders through buyback and steadily growing dividend.
  • In Q4, the company exceeded the consensus mark and raises annual dividend by 7%. Beverage and snack food giant guided FY2022 organic revenue growth of 6% with core earnings per share of $6.67.
  • The company may adjust its 2022 outlook to reflect the latest demand and cost trends.
  • On Monday, rival Coca-Cola (KO) topped Q1 estimates with organic sales growth of 18% vs. +9.5% consensus, led by a 22% jump in the Europe, Middle East & Africa region and 39% pop in Latin America. Organic sales were 14% higher in North America.
  • Over the period of one year shares have outperformed the broader market index:
  • Wall Street Analysts screens the stock with a buy rating whereas SA quant rating says to hold the stock.
