Matador Resources Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (+184.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $584.03M (+118.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.