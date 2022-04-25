Ashland Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAshland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $591.59M (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.