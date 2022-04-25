Will Mondelēz Q1 results bring positive surprise?

Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.47B (+3.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MDLZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • The company's stock declined -1.56% on Jan. 28, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Jan. 27 post market.
  • It was a mixed earnings report that saw the company beat on the top line but miss with EPS by $0.02. Organic sales were up 5.4% in Q4.
  • Earlier in the day, April 25, Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) said it was acquiring confectionary company Ricolino from Grupo Bimbo for $1.3B.
