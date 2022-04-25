Teradyne Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETTeradyne, Inc. (TER)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-19.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $741.98M (-5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TER has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.