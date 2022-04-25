Juniper Networks Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JNPR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.