F5 Networks Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 (-22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $634.2M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FFIV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.