Canadian National Railway Q1 consensus EPS, revenue estimates down y/y

  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $1.09 (-11.4% y/y) and consensus revenue estimate is $2.88B (-18.6% y/y).
  • The railroads company will report Q1 earnings tomorrow, Apr. 26, after market close.
  • Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward revisions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.