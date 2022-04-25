Canadian National Railway Q1 consensus EPS, revenue estimates down y/y
Apr. 25, 2022 5:45 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $1.09 (-11.4% y/y) and consensus revenue estimate is $2.88B (-18.6% y/y).
- The railroads company will report Q1 earnings tomorrow, Apr. 26, after market close.
- Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward revisions.