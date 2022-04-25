Tenable Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.5M (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TENB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.