NCR Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+25.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NCR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.