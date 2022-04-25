Texas Instruments Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (+18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.73B (+10.3% Y/Y).

The semiconductor bellwether will be the first among major U.S. chipmakers to kick off the earnings season, followed by peer Intel (INTC) which is scheduled to announce its Q1 results on April 28.

Dallas, Texas-based TXN in January reported Q4 2021 earnings that beat estimates, helped by strong demand in both the industrial and automotive markets.

The company had guided Q1 revenue to be in the range of $4.50B-$4.90B and EPS to be in the range of $2.01-$2.29.

On Monday, a team of Morgan Stanley analysts led by Joseph Moore cut price targets on a number of semiconductor companies, including TXN. Though TXN is expected to report another beat and raise quarter, Morgan Stanley believes the stock is already discounting a good outcome.

According to capital spending plans announced in February, TXN had said it would spend $3.5B every year through 2025, with 10% capital intensity after that.

Over the last 2 years, TXN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward.