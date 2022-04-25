The Canadian dollar is weakening 0.4% against the U.S. dollar and the Canada 2-year government bond yield is down 13 basis points to 2.54% after Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Monday the central bank will consider another 50-basis-point rate hike at its next meeting to rein in inflation.

Three weeks ago, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.0%. At the time, "we indicated Canadians should expect further increases," Macklem told Canada's House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance. "Looking ahead to our next decisions, I expect we will be considering another 50-basis-point step," he said. He wouldn't rule out an increase over 50 bps, but added it would "be very unusual."

"Canadians should expect interest rates to continue to rise toward more normal settings. By more normal we mean within the range we consider for a neutral rate of interest that neither stimulates nor weighs on the economy," Macklem said.

He estimates the neutral rate to be between 2% and 3%. With Canada's benchmark rate currently at 1.0%, it's still well below both the neutral rate and the prepandemic rate of 1.75%.

If inflationary pressures moderate when Canada's central bank raises rates, it may be "appropriate to pause our tightening once we get closer to the neutral rate and then take stock," Macklem said. "On the other hand, we may need to take rates modestly above neutral for a period to bring demand and supply back into balance and inflation back to target."

The Bank of Canada's next monetary policy decision will be made on June 1.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar ETF (FXC) is down 0.4% in early afternoon trading, and iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) is off 2.0%.

The central bank started its quantitative tightening in April by letting Canada government bonds on its balance sheet mature without reinvesting the proceeds. By January 2022, the Bank of Canada had stopped adding government bonds to its balance sheet as the country's economy improved.