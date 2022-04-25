Navient Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETNavient Corporation (NAVI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-56.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.2M (-28.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NAVI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.