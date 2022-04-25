Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $343.17M (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- The company's stock rose +4.55% on Feb. 15, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Jan. 14 post-market, beating analysts' estimates.