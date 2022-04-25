Manhattan Associates Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $169.13M (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MANH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.