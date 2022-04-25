ChampionX Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+162.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $828.85M (+21.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.