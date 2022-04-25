Avangrid Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.