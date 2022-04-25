Skechers Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (+18.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SKX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +6.55% on Feb. 4, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 3 post-market, beating analysts' estimates.