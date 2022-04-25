Arch Coal Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022
- Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $11.68 (+3020.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $725.33M (+102.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ARCH has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.