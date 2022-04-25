Archer-Daniels-Midland Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:22 PM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.61B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.