Ecolab Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:22 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.19B (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ECL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.