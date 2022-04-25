ACCO Brands Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $420.27M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.