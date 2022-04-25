Wells Fargo has downgraded life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from Equal Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $605 to $525, citing an expensive valuation and "material headwinds for the stock ahead".

Thermo Fisher (TMO) is trading -4.37% currently and -16.77% YTD.

Analyst Timothy Daley sees the stock is trading well above its historical relative premium to peers with consensus estimates far above forecasts. Shares are set to face "a pending double-hit from numbers and valuation tightening simultaneously."

"Despite being a well-diversified company in quality end markets with a top tier management team, we see the pros well outweighed by the cons. [...] Notably we believe the current sources of near-term upside, including vertical CRO integration [...] and high growth acquisitions [...] will be tough sells in a more critical investment landscape."

Daley suggested that bioprocess headwinds over the next year from inventory de-stocking, return of discounting, and faster/steeper than expected rollover in COVID vaccine demand are likely a source of downside risk.

He added: "We also do not believe the growth drivers for bioprocess highlighted by competitors so far this earnings season will materialize fast enough to offset the near-term headwinds, with limited sources of upside to organic growth."

Wells Fargo also downgraded other healthcare and life science favorites, citing likely volatility over the next two years, with post-COVID utilization rates likely lower than expected and near-term COVID demand posing a bigger near-term headwind than expected. Bio-Techne (TECH) was cut to underweight while Danaher (DHR), Hologic (HOLX), Agilent Technologies (A), ICON (ICLR), Iqvia (IQV) were lowered to equal weight.