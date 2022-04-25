Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company public, dropped 16% amid reports that Elon Musk is close to buying Twitter (TWTR) for about $44 billion.

A deal for Twitter (TWTR) at Musk's original offer price of $54.20 may be announced after the close on Monday or sooner, according to a WSJ report.

Shares of DWAC, which is taking Trump's Truth Social platform public, have been weak in recent weeks following the disclosure that Musk had taken a large stake in Twitter. Trump, who has been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL), is marketing Truth Social as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.

Trump earlier this month said that he probably wouldn't return to Twitter if Musk takes over, according to media reports.

DWAC investors are concerned about increased competition from a Twitter run by Musk, who has argued that his bid for TWTR is really about free speech. Investors also likely see the possibility that Trump, who had about 80M Twitter followers before he was banned, could return to the social media platform if Musk allows.

The 16% decline in DWAC reverses an 8% gain on Friday on news that that Truth Social migrated to Rumble's cloud infrastructure. The announcement comes as Truth Social has been plagued by technology issues since its launch in late February and some high level executives have exited the firm. YouTube competitor Rumble, which agreed in December to go public through SPAC CF Acquisition IV (CFVI), announced a partnership with Truth Social in December, where Rumble would provide cloud services as well as deliver video and streaming for Trump's social media platform.