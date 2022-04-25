UBS Q1 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:28 PM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- UBS (NYSE:UBS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.01B (+3.4% Y/Y)
- Over the last 1 year, UBS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- UBS stock rose 6.5% in the U.S. on Feb. 1, after the Swiss bank's operating and net income beat consensus estimates last quarter.
- Bloomberg reported UBS's asset management arm and Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF) are considering selling their real estate management joint venture for ~JPY 200B ($1.7B).
- UBS had ~$200M exposure related to Russian assets used as collateral for loans and other secured financing in its Global Wealth Management unit, the Swiss bank said.
- The bank is also cutting the number of bankers at its equity capital market business as the unit's revenue suffers from a drop-off in deal-making across the industry, Bloomberg News reported.