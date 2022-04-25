Polaris Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:31 PM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (-23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11B (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.