PACCAR Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:32 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.86B (+0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PCAR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.