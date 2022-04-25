Capital One Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.44 (-22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.02B (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock declined -4.77% on Jan. 26, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Jan. 25 post-market, which beat analysts' estimates. Net interest margin of 6.60% increased from 6.35% in Q3 and 6.05% in Q4 2020.
- In March, Capital One (NYSE:COF) reported February domestic credit card charge-off rate of 2.19% compared to 2.03% in January.