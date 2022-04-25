Arcellx stock jumps 12% after week of declines

Arcellx (ACLX) shares jumped 12% on Monday following a week of declines.

Shares of the biotech group opened at $11.23 and hit a high of $11.97 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $11.94, up 12%, at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Based in Maryland, Arcellx has been developing cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of blood cancers. Its lead product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, is in Phase 1 testing for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Arcellx went public in early February, offering 8.25M shares priced at $15 per share to raise gross proceeds of around $123.8M.