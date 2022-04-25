Arcellx stock jumps 12% after week of declines

Apr. 25, 2022 1:37 PM ETACLXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Caucasian Scientists use microscopes to research the covid-19 virus vaccine in a medical laboratory

Godji10/iStock via Getty Images

Arcellx (ACLX) shares jumped 12% on Monday following a week of declines.

Shares of the biotech group opened at $11.23 and hit a high of $11.97 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $11.94, up 12%, at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Based in Maryland, Arcellx has been developing cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of blood cancers. Its lead product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, is in Phase 1 testing for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Arcellx went public in early February, offering 8.25M shares priced at $15 per share to raise gross proceeds of around $123.8M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.