Popular Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:37 PM ETPopular, Inc. (BPOP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.30 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $647.16M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BPOP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.