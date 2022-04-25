Avery Dennison Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:38 PM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (-9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (+11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.