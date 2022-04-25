Sensata Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:40 PM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $960.62M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.