Graphic Packaging Holding Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:41 PM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+65.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.19B (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.