Exact Sciences Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $459.9M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EXAS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Stock fell ~1% on Feb. 22, after the company's Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.28 missed estimates by $0.44.