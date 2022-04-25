Hubbell Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:44 PM ETHubbell Incorporated (HUBB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, before market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUBB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.