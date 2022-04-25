Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETEdwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.
- Shares of Edwards Lifesciences were down 5% on Jan. 26, as the medical device company's Q4 results missed on both the top and bottom line.