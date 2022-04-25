Chemed Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:45 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Chemed (CHE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.47 (+0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $538.57M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.