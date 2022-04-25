Chubb Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETChubb Limited (CB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.48 (+38.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.73B (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +3.83% on Feb. 2, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 1 post-market, beating analysts' estimates.
- Chairman and CEO Evan Greenberg had said, "With double-digit commercial premium growth and continued underwriting margin expansion, Chubb finished the year with record quarterly earnings and underwriting results, which contributed to one of the best years in our company's history."