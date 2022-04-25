Stepan Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 1:51 PM ETStepan Company (SCL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 26th, before market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-28.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $620.07M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.