TriNet Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:45 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- TriNet (NYSE:TNET) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $1.91 (+15.1% y/y) and consensus revenue estimate is $344.25M (+11.4% y/y).
- The HR and employment services company is scheduled to report Q1 results tomorrow, Apr. 26, after market close.
- Over the last 2 years, TNET has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
