CFPB takes up dormant provision to examine nonbank financial companies

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Monday it will start using a legal provision that's been dormant for years to examine nonbank financial companies that pose risks to consumers, a move that it expects will protect consumers and will level the playing field between banks and nonbanks.

"Given the rapid growth of consumer offerings by nonbanks, the CFPB is now utilizing a dormant authority to hold nonbanks to the same standards that banks are held to," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

For decades before the Dodd-Frank Act, only banks and credit unions were subject to federal supervision. But after the 2008 financial crisis, in which many nonbank companies played a role, Congress gave the CFPB the task of supervising certain nonbanks, in addition to large depository institutions with more than $10B in assets, and their service providers.

Nonbanks do not have a bank, thrift, or credit union charter, and many operate nationally and call themselves "fintechs," the CFPB said.

There are three categories under CFPB's nonbank supervision program: 1, all nonbank entities in the mortgage, private student loan, and payday loan industries, regardless of size; 2, "larger participants" in other nonbank markets for consumer financial products and services; and 3, nonbanks whose activities the CFPB has reasonable cause to determine pose risks to consumers.

While the CFPB did implement the third provision through a procedural rule in 2013, it is now beginning to invoke this authority. "This will allow the CFPB to be agile and supervise entities that may be fast-growing or are in markets outside the existing nonbank supervision program," the CFPB said.

The CFPB is also issuing a procedural rule to increase the transparency of the risk-determination process. As part of that, it's updating an aspect of its procedures for risk determinations to authorize the release of certain information about any final determinations made. The company involved will have an opportunity to provide input to the CFPB on what information is released to the public.

In 2014, the CFPB proposed a plan to oversee nonbank auto lenders

