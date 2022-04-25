Adjusting its ratings across the life sciences space on Monday, Well Fargo downgraded Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Equal Weight from Overweight as the analyst Timothy Daley detailed risks to the key growth drivers the subsector enjoyed in the past few years.

Daley points out that Danaher (DHR) is currently trading a tad above the historical valuation premium/(discount) to both comps and the S&P 500. Even though its estimates for FY22 have dropped, Daley notes that those for FY23 remain well above the firm’s expectations.

“We do not believe bioprocess headwinds over the next four quarters from inventory de-stocking, return of discounting, and faster/steeper than expected rollover in COVID vaccine demand are appropriately modeled by the Street and likely a source of downside risk,” Daley wrote.

There will only be a limited upside to organic growth, the analyst predicts, noting that the growth drivers highlighted by the management during the earnings would not occur fast enough to make up for the near-term headwinds.

The price target slashed to $265 from $330 per share stands well below the current average Wall Street target for the stock at $330.61.

